Only Moschino Could Make Pool Floaties Chic

Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, debuted his spring/summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, complete with pool floaties that were shaped into jackets, bags and more.

Moschino made a huge splash during Milan Fashion Week.

Jeremy Scott, who is the creative director of the Italian luxury brand, sent supermodels down the runway in chic pool floaties that were molded into corsets, fitted jackets, sunhats and handbags.

One get-up entailed a vibrant pink peplum suit that featured a rubber flamingo tube wrapped around the model's waist. Flamingo pumps, which had the bird's head springing out of the toe area, and a neon visor were the finishing touches to the bold look.

The nautical vibe carried on, as other models slipped into blazer dresses with navy blue stripes or wore designs with inflatable hemlines.

Jeremy's spring/summer 2023 collection also included glamorous gowns, with one mermaid dress lighting up the catwalk with its rainbow-colored pattern and flared tiered ruffles. Another look was embellished with sparkly rhinestones, which popped against the thin white fabric.

Jeremy is most certainly known for his kitschy designs—and these ideas have been floating around in his head for some time.

"Everybody's talking about inflation," he told Vogue. "The cost of everything's going up: housing, food, life. So I took inflation into the collection."

He added, "Sometimes we feel like we're drowning. I'm sure you do. I know I do. But no matter what is going on, we have to save space for joy, right? The darker it is, the lighter I have to be."

Go ahead and dive deep into Moschino's fabulous new line below!

Making a Splash
Sunny Yellow
Swan Lake
Blue Beauty
Flamingo Pink
Whatever Floats Your Boat
Vision in White
Fashion Fanta-Sea
Tis the Sea-Sun
Life's a Beach
Red Hot
Seas the Day

