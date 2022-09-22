Only Moschino Could Make Pool Floaties Chic

Watch : Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW

Moschino made a huge splash during Milan Fashion Week.

Jeremy Scott, who is the creative director of the Italian luxury brand, sent supermodels down the runway in chic pool floaties that were molded into corsets, fitted jackets, sunhats and handbags.

One get-up entailed a vibrant pink peplum suit that featured a rubber flamingo tube wrapped around the model's waist. Flamingo pumps, which had the bird's head springing out of the toe area, and a neon visor were the finishing touches to the bold look.

The nautical vibe carried on, as other models slipped into blazer dresses with navy blue stripes or wore designs with inflatable hemlines.

Jeremy's spring/summer 2023 collection also included glamorous gowns, with one mermaid dress lighting up the catwalk with its rainbow-colored pattern and flared tiered ruffles. Another look was embellished with sparkly rhinestones, which popped against the thin white fabric.