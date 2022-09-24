The Trailer For Netflix’s The Watcher Promises the Neighborhood From Hell

This is a whole new spin on the neighborhood watch.
In Netflix's The Watcher, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Brannock family—led by Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts—moves into what appears to be suburban utopia, but quickly reveals itself to be a picket-fenced hellscape.
As the trailer reveals, a mysterious letter arrives in the family's mailbox, which reads, "Dearest new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, allow me to welcome you to the neighborhood. Do you know the history of the house? I have been put in charge of watching you."
That's when an ominous figure appears outside the home, as a gravelly voiceover says, "This message will not be the last. I am The Watcher. Your house is my obsession and now you are, too."
Might be time to move!
The Watcher eventually reveals that they are after "young blood" as the masked creature continues to terrorize the Brannock family.
"We moved out here because we wanted to feel safe, and the opposite is happening," Cannavale's character says. "I've never felt more unsafe in my life."
As the tension rises, so do the number of suspects in this twisted Wisteria Lane-mets-Elm Street neighborhood. The Watcher boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind, Mia Farrow and Margo Martindale—all of whom might be more than meets the eye.
After members of the community tell the Brannock family to get out of dodge, they stand their ground.
"Is that what we should be telling our kids?" Watts's character asks. "That if somebody terrorizes us, we just run?"
I mean, in this case...probably yes!
As the Brannocks fight for their territory, their new enemy refuses to retreat, insisting, "I will never stop watching."
We probably won't be able to, either,
The Watcher, which is based on a true story, premieres Oct. 13 on Netflix.