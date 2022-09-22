Millie Bobby Brown Looks Effortlessly Chic With Her Bra Top and Baggy Jeans Combo

Watch : Stranger Things: Winona Ryder REACTS to Millie's New Look

Millie Bobby Brown is getting back to the basics—of fashion that is.

While the Stranger Things star may be known for shutting down the red carpet in glitzy and glamorous designs, her latest look proves that a simple outfit can be oh-so-chic.

Taking to Instagram on Sept. 22, Millie posed in a white bra that she paired with loose, ripped jeans that she cheekily left unbuttoned and unzipped. She kept the rest of her look casual, leaving her feet bare and accessorizing with only dainty earrings and black-frame sunglasses.

The Enola Holmes star's glam was understated, too. Millie styled her hair in a messy bun and textured fringe bangs, which complemented her nude lip and fresh face.

"blue jean white t <3," she captioned her post, alongside a photo of herself soaking up the sun in the countryside.

Between the scenic view and Millie's attire, it was all very reminiscent of a Calvin Klein ad.