Why Charlize Theron Says She's Never Had a "Kim Kardashian Level" of Fame

Charlize Theron is content with not being historic on the fury road.

The Atomic Blonde actress recently spoke about her career in the film industry, saying that her journey to fame "has always been a mediocre ride." Theron, 47, said that she's come to terms with how her popularity has changed over the years.

"I feel like I'm at a place where it is what it is. Working more isn't, I think, going to change my level of fame," Theron told Harper's Baazar for an October cover story. "I've never been one of those people that's at a Kim Kardashian level. But I feel like it's just always been this thing."

The Mad Max: Fury Road star said her level of fame might've impacted what projects she did in the past, but now she doesn't mind being told no.