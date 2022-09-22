Selling the OC Star Alexandra Jarvis' Guide to Achieving Your Career Goals

We interviewed Alexandra Jarvis because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Season 1 of Netflix's Selling the OC concluded with Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose ringing the bell in celebration of their $20 million sale. The show served up plenty of drama and some great fashion, but that final moment reminded us all about the importance of hard work and consistency. Throughout the season, the Alexandras weren't afraid to put themselves out there to achieve success. They went door to door scouting potential listings. The duo also met up with Gio Helou's mom Lisa Helou to learn more about her experiences in the real estate business.
Watching the season, I couldn't help admiring Alexandra Jarvis for her focus and work ethic. I don't have any real estate aspirations, but I wanted to know more about the attorney-turned-realtor and get some advice on goal setting. In an exclusive E! interview, Alexandra shared inspiring books, organizational tips, and some of the items that help her stay on track. If you want to recenter your focus, Alexandra's advice and product recommendations are just what you need to achieve your objectives.
Alexandra Jarvis Goal Setting Q&A
E!: Sometimes the most intimidating part of reaching a goal is getting started. Do you have any advice or motivation for someone wants to get into real estate, but isn't sure where to start?
AJ: We have to crawl before we can walk. Even as adults, if we're doing life correctly, we are constantly learning new skills, crafts, and lessons. When I began prospecting in residential real estate, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to achieve. Manifesting my results helped me to start taking actions to achieve them.
After receiving my real estate license, I began cold-calling daily, even though I didn't feel confident. I also door knocked every week and looked for opportunities to discuss the real estate market with friends or anyone who wanted to discuss the market. Over time, the confidence and results came. I still motivate myself to do the tedious tasks, but I know that the results are entirely worth taking the steps to get there.
Bala Bands
E!: Are there any products that help you focus on fitness when you're on the go/traveling?
AJ: I love going for walks so I always bring sneakers when I travel, and am usually wearing them when I fly. Walking is also a great way to explore a city or nature so I often walk more when I travel because I'm excited to sight-see on foot. I also bring my Bala Bands to use for resistance training and stretching.
E!: Are there any products that have helped you stay organized?
AJ: Although not a physical product, I am obsessed with my Reminders App on the iPhone. Someone once told me that ‘organized people are too lazy to look for things.' Although I don't have a lazy bone in my body, I definitely don't like to waste time looking for things. I organized my Reminders App with lists named after every day of the week as well as a list for weekly and monthly tasks and goals. Every night I make sure I have the important tasks in the following day's list so when I wake up, I know exactly what needs to be done. I prefer this and my Apple Calendar to any notebook or planner because I always have my phone with me.
Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers, Farmhouse Cheddar
E!: Are there any snacks that you keep on hand for a long day?
AJ: I always have snacks with me. Even if I attend a formal event, it's likely I have a banana or nuts in my clutch. I love walnuts with cranberries, apples, bananas, and Simple Mills Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers snack packs.
E!: Do you have any book recommendations related to business or real estate?
AJ: I think everyone should read or listen to How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie and Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki. Both books have been incredibly influential in my life.
How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie
This book has sold more than 15 million copies. It has time-tested advice, which is all about helping people find success in their personal and professional lives.
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! by Robert T. Kiyosaki
This is another top-seller that has been relevant for decades. This book is about a man who grew up with two dads — his father and the father of his best friend, who is his "rich" dad. The author shares the ways both men shaped his thoughts about money and investing with an emphasis on the "difference between working for money and having your money work for you."
Modern Picnic The Large Luncher
E!: Do you have any recommendations for a work bag/briefcase/backpack?
AJ: I use a variety of totes that I purchased from Nordstrom to hold my laptop, water, etc., but I love Modern Picnic's insulated Luncher to keep my lunch fresh when I go into the office or am away from home all day. It looks like a tote but is actually an adult lunchbox.
It comes in nine colors and there's an option to add a monogram.
E!: Do you recommend any long-lasting makeup products that stay on throughout a busy workday?
AJ: If a makeup product doesn't last throughout the day or moves around too much, I won't keep using it. I love that Sephora allows you to try your products at home because it's not easy or cheap finding what works for your skin.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder
" I also love Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Under-Eye Powder that I use under my eyes and on my T-zone to set concealer."
E!: You are a self-designated water connoisseur. If you can't get to your water machine and you need to buy water from the bottle, what brand do you recommend?
AJ: Although I prefer drinking out my glass water bottles refilled with my home water machine, staying hydrated is the main priority. If I need to grab a bottle of water on the go, I reach for Icelandic, Essentia, Acqua Panna, or Mountain Valley Spring Water– glass bottles are always preferred.
E!: Dressing the part can help set the tone for a new job or interview. Do you have any recommendations for affordable workwear?
AJ: When it comes to dressing the part for an interview or work, I think it's important to know your own style and keep it classy. There are so many options these days, it can become overwhelming, but I can always find the look I'm creating at Zara, Revolve and Shopbop. I prefer to shop online because I can be in two stores, or more, at the same time (using multiple tabs), which helps me visualize all the options and create multiple looks in less time.
Alexandra Jarvis' Goal Setting Essentials
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 22 Shoes
"Each morning I go for a walk within an hour of waking, which has so many benefits physically and mentally. It helps me wake up so I can accomplish what I need to do each day. These sneakers are incredibly comfortable and always fashionable, I could stay in them all day– sometimes I do."
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case
"I keep these with me all day, everyday because I use them so much. I'm often on a phone call or listening to podcasts so I love how I can pop these in and go for a walk, make a quick lunch, or tackle another task."
These AirPods have 103,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm
"I love this mat so much that I leave it out in my living room to encourage myself to stretch or do some yoga poses when I have been sitting too long. It's so important that we take time to move our bodies throughout the day because most of us are sitting and staring at computer screens all day."
This mat comes in six colors and it has 1,300+ 5-star reviews.
Agent Nateur Holi Cleansing Oil and Lactic Acid Brightening Cleanser
"I love this duo in the morning. There's something about the oil cleanser followed up by the lactic acid cleanser that my sensitive skin loves. My esthetician recommended this for my morning cleanse, and I just keep ordering it."
iS Clinical Hydra-Intensive Cooling Masque
"Consistency is everything when it comes to skincare. Every day I try to assess what my skin needs, whether it be exfoliating, more moisture, or just a good mask. I use this mask 4-5 times a week while toning my skin with the microcurrent device."
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
"It may seem like a lot of work, but it takes about 5-7 minutes, and the results are worth it. Having skincare goals is important to me. I have never used botox or filler because I make time for daily skincare habits."
This device has 24.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
LightStim for Wrinkles
"I love the effects of red light on the skin! I've noticed incredible results with my skin and I can do it while I respond to emails on my computer. It's a win-win."
This product has 9.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Vitamix A3500 Blender
"I use my Vitamix A3500 every day because eating healthy directly affects my ability to accomplish more throughout the day so I can be productive and efficient. I use the blender for smoothies and protein shakes, and the food processor attachment to make hummus, salsa, and other healthy snacks."
This blender comes in six colors.
While you're shopping, check out these goal-setting products recommended by Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin.