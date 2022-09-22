Tim McGraw's Birthday Tribute for "Best Friend" Faith Hill Is Something to Sing About

We fall in love all over every time we look at this beautiful tribute.
Tim McGraw celebrated his wife Faith Hill's birthday with a special post dedicated to his truest "best friend" on Instagram. Accompanied by a slideshow of photos of Faith, the "It's Your Love" singer shared a sweet love letter to his spouse.
"Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend My soul mate The love of my life," he wrote on the Sept. 21 post, which was set to Tim's song "My Best Friend." "I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!"
Tim added, "You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives......We love you baby!"
In his post, the three-time Grammy Award winner included a series of photos of Faith throughout the years, including pics of the two together from moments on the red carpet.
Faith and Tim's 20-year-old daughter Audrey reacted to her dad's post in the comment section by adding a heart emoji.
The country power couple—who wed in 1996—indeed has so much to celebrate about their love. Together, they've raised their three daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey and have also reached professional milestones side-by-side.
Most recently, Tim and Faith set out to do their first acting gig on the series 1883.
"We've been married, this year, for 26 years, raised three kids, performed together," Faith told E! News' Daily Pop on June 21, adding that they had "done most everything together but acted together."
Despite the mix of personal and professional, the two made sure they had strict rules around not bringing work home.
"I felt it was important that we didn't run lines," Faith explained. "We didn't talk about our scenes at all, ever, until we were on set as James and as Margaret and said 'Action.'"
1883 is available to stream now on Paramount+.