Tim McGraw's Birthday Tribute for "Best Friend" Faith Hill Is Something to Sing About

Watch : Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills

We fall in love all over every time we look at this beautiful tribute.

Tim McGraw celebrated his wife Faith Hill's birthday with a special post dedicated to his truest "best friend" on Instagram. Accompanied by a slideshow of photos of Faith, the "It's Your Love" singer shared a sweet love letter to his spouse.

"Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend My soul mate The love of my life," he wrote on the Sept. 21 post, which was set to Tim's song "My Best Friend." "I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!"

Tim added, "You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives......We love you baby!"

In his post, the three-time Grammy Award winner included a series of photos of Faith throughout the years, including pics of the two together from moments on the red carpet.