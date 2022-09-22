See Lea Michele Bond With Son Ever at Pumpkin Patch Amid Funny Girl Return

Watch : Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele went in search of the Great Pumpkin with son Ever.

The Funny Girl star took advantage of the fall weather to spend some time in at a pumpkin patch with her 2-year-old son. She shared a snap of their adventure on Instagram, writing, "Me and my little man." In the photo, Michele is wearing a black maxi dress with an open back, her hair pulled back, sunglasses on and a big smile on her face. Ever is in overalls, toddling along beside his mom.

Michele had some time off from her role as Fanny Brice due to a positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 11, just four days after she stepped into the role formerly played by Beanie Feldstein. During her downtime, Michele joined TikTok to poke fun at the rumor she couldn't read, which sent the internet buzzing.

Michele returned to the production on Sept. 20, Vanity Fair reported.