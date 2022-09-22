Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith & Nick Are Struggling After "a Very Difficult 6 Months"

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

The honeymoon period is certainly over for our resident Grey-Sloan Memorial lovebirds.

ABC released the first trailer for the upcoming season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, and in it we get our first sneak peek of what's happened to the fairly new relationship between Drs. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

After Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) informs Meredith that the man she loves "is here" from Minnesota, Nick reminds Meredith that it's been "six months."

"It's been a very difficult six months," Meredith responds.

The rest of the trailer is focused on getting the new class of interns acclimated to the hospital, who include Glee alum Harry Shum Jr., alongside Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane and Midori Francis. In a scene eerily reminiscent of the pilot, Meredith greets the new docs matter-of-factly.

"Congratulations. You did it. You're here," she tells the new group. "We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired you for your fight."