Julia Fox Proves She's the Queen of Risky Fashion in Daring Balaclava Look

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

The word "basic" isn't in Julia Fox's style vocabulary.

In fact, if it feels like the Uncut Gems actress is consistently raising the bar in fashion, it's because she is. Whether she's stopping traffic in NSFW pants or making people clutch their pearls as she grocery shops in lingerie, she's a total trendsetter.

And while attending shows during Milan Fashion Week, Julia made sure all eyes were on her.

On Sept. 22, she was spotted wearing a risqué balaclava (who knew that was even possible!) with an attached bra that covered her neck more than her chest. She paired the teensy top with an extremely low-rise skirt that cheekily cut out in the back to display her derrière.

Her dainty accessories—kitten heels and a small handbag—just added to her edgy look.

Julia's outfit wouldn't be complete without her theatrical winged eyeliner, which really grabbed attention considering the rest of her face was covered.