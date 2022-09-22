Julia Fox Proves She's the Queen of Risky Fashion in Daring Balaclava Look

Julia Fox took Milan Fashion Week by storm, wearing a risqué balaclava with an attached bra top that left little to the imagination. See her eye-catching look below.

The word "basic" isn't in Julia Fox's style vocabulary.

In fact, if it feels like the Uncut Gems actress is consistently raising the bar in fashion, it's because she is. Whether she's stopping traffic in NSFW pants or making people clutch their pearls as she grocery shops in lingerie, she's a total trendsetter.

And while attending shows during Milan Fashion Week, Julia made sure all eyes were on her.

On Sept. 22, she was spotted wearing a risqué balaclava (who knew that was even possible!) with an attached bra that covered her neck more than her chest. She paired the teensy top with an extremely low-rise skirt that cheekily cut out in the back to display her derrière.

Her dainty accessories—kitten heels and a small handbag—just added to her edgy look.

Julia's outfit wouldn't be complete without her theatrical winged eyeliner, which really grabbed attention considering the rest of her face was covered.

The actress recently opened up about why she's not afraid to push the boundaries with her fashion.

"I think just being fearless, not giving a f--k, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not," Julia told People in June. "If I think it's cool, then it's cool."

Lucasgro / BACKGRID

Milan Fashion Week is still going strong, which means the star has plenty more opportunities to drop jaws. But in the meantime, keep on scrolling to relive some of her most daring looks.

Lucasgro / BACKGRID
Balaclava Babe

The Uncut Gems star steps out during Milan Fashion Week in a daring balaclava with an attached bra top.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel
Beauty in Blue

While attending the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week, Julia rocks a sleek blue two-piece. 

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Sexy Siren

The 32-year-old takes New York Fashion Week by storm, wearing a clear mermaid-esque look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Twinning

Julia has the cutest plus one during NYFW, as she and her son twin in futuristic get-ups.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cozy Chic

The actress is spotted in her coziest look yet but adds a bit of edge with her combat boots and dramatic winged liner.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Lady in Leather

The model drops jaws, as she steps out in a sheath cut-out halter dress.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Cutting Edge

Julia is certainly her own muse and this risqué cut-out look is additional proof.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Let's Go Shopping

The No Sudden Move star stops traffic in a lingerie look while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Her denim accessories were truly a chef's kiss. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

While attending the Independent Spirit Awards, the actress wears an eye-catching little black dress. From the risqué cut-outs to the plunging neckline, it's anything but basic.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)
Bold LBD

Julia models for the LaQuan Smith NYFW runway, wearing a sexy skintight black dress.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Rare Gem

Julia oozes with glamour at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival, turning heads in a bold red lip and sparkly mesh skirt.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Seeing Double

Julia and Kanye West give the canadian tuxedo a fresh update, as they twin in all-denim looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vogue
Goth Glam

Julia transforms into a goth-glam princess during NYFW.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jeanius

Julia proves just how universal denim can be, as she wears a teensy bustier and handbag out of the material.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
Razzle Dazzle

A fresh-faced Julia showcases her daring style as she pairs a bandeau bra with a low-rise skirt.

