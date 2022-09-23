The One Thing Anthony Mackie Wants to See in Captain America: New World Order

Watch : Anthony Mackie TEASES Black Panther 2 at Grammys 2022

Anthony Mackie is ready to throw some hands.

The actor, who will star as Captain America in 2024's highly-anticipated Captain America: New World Order, knows he has some big shoes to fill and an even bigger shield to carry.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, the Falcon and the Winter Solider star said the movie is currently "in pre-production, we're getting it all together to start shooting next year," but he already has some major plans for his big screen debut as the red, white and blue crusader.

"I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider]," Anthony said, "when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad ass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."

In the scene, an unsuspecting Cap finds himself surrounded by an elevator full of Hydra agents posing as members of S.H.I.E.L.D. And, despite the odds being stacked against him, comes out on top.

He is Captain America after all.