Meet The 100 Alum Joining The Flash’s Final Season

Find out which The 100 alum is on their way to Central City, joining the cast of CW's The Flash for its final season.

Let us introduce you to Central City's newest villain: Captain Boomerang.

The 100's Richard Harmon is officially joining the cast of CW series The Flash. In its upcoming ninth and final season, he's set to play Owen Mercer, a.k.a. Captain Boomerang.

Per Deadline, viewers can expect from the comic book favorite "a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. But the twinkle in his eye disguises a dangerous and violent threat to Central City."

This news comes after the Aug. 1 announcement by the CW, confirming that the upcoming ninth season will be the last of the superhero series. The next 13 episodes are expected to arrive on the network next year. 

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle," executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to E! News. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

Harmon, who is best known for his role as The 100 character John Murphy, is no stranger to the small screen as he has also appeared in SmallvilleThe Secret Circle, Syfy's Jeremiah, and Fox's Fringe, to name a few. 

The new Arrowverse villain will be among a talented cast, including Grant GustinCandace PattonDanielle PanabakerDanielle NicoletKayla ComptonBrandon McKnight and Jesse L. Martin, who will appear on the ninth season as a guest star.

The Flash is set to premiere its ninth and final season on the CW in 2023.

