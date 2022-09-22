See the Newest Students Enrolled in Heartstopper Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Say a breathless "hi" to these new Heartstopper cast members.

On Sept. 22, Netflix revealed the newest students who'll be joining Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke)'s friend group as season two production begins.

In the sweet cast picture, we can see all of our Truham and Higgs favorites, all of whom will be returning for the next chapter, including Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao) Tara (Corinna Brown), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Imogen (Rhea Norwood) and Tori (Jenny Walser). And though he's not pictured, bully Ben (Sebastian Croft) will be reprising his role as well.

So, who are the newbies? The four new cast members include Leila Khan playing Sahar Zahid, a Higgs student, Jack Barton as David Nelson, a.k.a. Nick's older brother, Bradley Riches playing James McEwan, a Truham student, and Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, a Truham teacher. Does this mean we'll have a love interest for our beloved mentor Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade)? We hope so.