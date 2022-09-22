Paris Hilton's Birthday Message to Nicole Richie Will Delight Simple Life Fans

Watch : Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

A birthday post for Nicole Richie? That's hot.

Paris Hilton is wishing her longtime pal a happy birthday and giving fans a throwback to their former reality show, The Simple Life. "Happy Birthday @NicoleRichie!," Hilton wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram post. "So many fun, unforgettable and hilarious memories growing up together."

The D.J. continued, "Wishing you an amazing birthday and sending you lots of love on your special day!"

Along with the sweet caption, Hilton posted a slew of photos of herself and Richie throughout the years, including a picture of the two in overalls on a farm during their Simple Life days. She also shared video clips from the show, one with the two sumo wrestling in pink bubble wrap and a montage of the them using the signature catch phrase "that's hot."

Hilton also revealed how their friendship spans decades, showing photos of the pair as kids and teenagers.