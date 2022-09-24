Bow Down to the First Teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

If you burn for more Bridgerton content, you're in luck.
During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer dropped the first look at the Bridgerton prequel series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the teaser, viewers got a closer look at India Amarteifio—the actress playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte—who proved her take on the monarch is just as formidable.
"If you must know, I'm trying to ascertain the best way to climb over the garden wall," the young queen tells—who she assumes is a—footman in the sneak peek. "Because I think he may be a beast."
The he in question? Her husband-to-be, King George III.
"No one will speak of him," she continues. "He is clearly a beast or a troll."
You tell 'em, Charlotte. Although the person she is speaking to is really her intended, not actually a footman. Awkward!
In addition to India and Golda, Queen Charlotte features Bridgerton fan favorites Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who will be reprising their roles of Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the younger versions of the Bridgerton matriarchs.
There are other newcomers to the Ton, too, including Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta and Corey Mylchreest as Young King George. Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs round out the cast in currently unspecified roles.
Queen Charlotte—which was created by Shonda Rhimes—will tell "the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift," according to Netflix, "creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."
For those who may be wondering if the limited series will be similar to its predecessor, Rosheuvel exclusively told E! News in March that Queen Charlotte will "still be in the world of Bridgerton."
"We're not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in," she explained at the time. "I think that's really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track."
Seasons one and two of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.