Emily in Paris Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date—& a Reason for Emily's New Bangs

Emily in Paris season three will be here sooner than you think! Here's when you can expect the highly anticipated new season.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 24, 2022
TVCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Pop some champagne, because we have reason to celebrate.

During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer announced that the highly anticipated third season of Emily in Paris will be here before you know it. That's right, Netflix confirmed that the Darren Star-created comedy is premiering Dec. 21. Ooh la la, right?

This Emily in Paris update comes two days after Netflix released first look images for season three, in which Emily (Lily Collins) appears to have made some big decisions about her love life and career. On the love front, Emily is seen getting close with season two boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)—but she can't seem to avoid her Parisian crush Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

As for her career? Emily looks hard at work—but it's unclear which agency she works for, as season two ended with Emily being asked to join Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)'s new company.

A new teaser hinted that Emily isn't handling the pressure incredibly well, as she gives herself some DIY bangs in the process. "They're just bangs," she snaps at Gabriel. "Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything's fine."

photos
Emily in Paris Season 3

We guess we're going to have to tune in for the season three premiere Dec. 21 to find out more about Emily's choices.

For other important premiere dates, keep reading:

Jeopardy/YouTube
Celebrity Jeopardy (ABC) - Sept. 25

Actors and other figures take their shot at the game show, premiering Sept. 25.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Rookie: Feds (ABC) - Sept. 27

Niecy Nash stars in this spin-off of The Rookie on ABC.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
La Brea (NBC) - Sept. 27

NBC's science fiction drama returns this fall.

Chris Haston/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo) - Sept. 28

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah return for season three along with new friends of Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsanevas.

Disney+
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - Sept. 28

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be hitting the ice again this fall.

Denise Crew/Hulu
The D’Amelio Show (Hulu) - Sept. 28

Season two of The D'Amelio Show kicks off Sept. 28.

Fox
Call Me Kat (FOX) - Sept. 29

Call Me Kat returns for season three on Sept. 29.

Justin Stephens / FOX
Hell's Kitchen (FOX) - Sept. 29

Things will heat up on Sept. 29, as Hell's Kitchen returns for its 21st season.

Hulu
Ramy (Hulu) - Sept. 30

Bella Hadid makes her acting debut in season three of Ramy, premiering Sept. 30. 

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - Sept. 29

Return to Flatch on Sept. 29.

The CW
Family Law (The CW) - Oct. 2

The CW's new legal drama debuts this October.

Warner Home Video
Interview With a Vampire (AMC) - Oct. 2

Get your fill of sexy vampires when the Interview With a Vampire series premieres Oct. 2. 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Oct. 2

The end is beginning. Season 11C of The Walking Dead returns to AMC Oct. 2.

ABC
The Good Doctor (ABC) - Oct. 3

Freddie Highmore scrubs in for season 17 of The Good Doctor, premiering Oct. 3 on ABC.

ABC
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC) - Oct. 3

Wells Adams returns to his bartending duties when Bachelor in Paradise season eight premieres this October.

Netflix
Bling Empire (Netflix) - Oct. 5

The bling is back! The third season of the Netflix series arrives Oct. 5.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix) - Oct. 5

Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martel star in this thrilling new series from director Mike Flanagan.

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - Oct. 5

Kung Fu's season three action kicks off on Oct. 5.

USA Network
Chucky (SyFy) - Oct. 5

Face the terrifying doll when the series, starring Jennifer Tilly, returns for season two.

Peacock
A Friend of the Family (Peacock) - Oct. 6

Based on the true story of Jan Broberg's multiple abductions, A Friend of the Family premieres October 6.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Walker (The CW) - Oct. 6

Walker's third season debuts Oct. 6.

The CW
Walker Independence (The CW) - Oct. 6

Following the season three premiere of Walker, tune in for the spin-off, Walker Independence.

ABC/Adam Taylor
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - Oct. 6

Paging Dr. Grey! Grey's Anatomy season 19 hits ABC Oct. 6.

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Station 19 (ABC) - Oct. 6

The Station 19 engine will be ready for action on Oct. 6.

Mark Elias/AP/Shutterstock
Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix) - Oct. 7

In the latest installment of this true crime series, viewers learn more about the infamous serial killer "through newly unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team," according to Netflix.

Netflix
The Midnight Club (Netflix) - Oct. 7

Here's something to scream about, The Midnight Club will premiere on Oct. 7.

Apple TV+
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+) - Oct. 7

Season two of The Problem With Jon Stewart heads to Apple TV+ in October.

Bravo
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo) - Oct. 9

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton return for season 7 along with returning friend of Charisse Jackson Jordan and new friend Jacqueline Blake.

CW
All American (The CW) - Oct. 10

All American gets a touchdown in its Oct. 10 premiere date.

HBO
Avenue 5 (HBO) - Oct. 10

Get ready to take off with a new season of Avenue 5.

photos
