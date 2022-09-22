Kim Kardashian Has Fans in Tears Over Speech at Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

As for what else she wants her sister to have in mind moving forward? That despite the road ahead, Khloe deserves the happiest of endings. "I think my wish for Khloe is to not be so hard on yourself," Kim said through tears in a confessional. "Everything will come to you and this baby is supposed to be here and he's going to make you so happy and I'll promise you, you'll have everything that you want out of this life because no one deserves it the way that you do."

Khloe's son was born in July but she has yet to publicly share his name.