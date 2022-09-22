House of the Dragon Adds Yet Another Star Connected to Doctor Who

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

You don't want to be TARDIS for House of the Dragon's new episode.

The Sept. 25 episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series will see the debut of multiple new actors as the show leaps forward 10 years in time. Olivia Cooke will now portray Queen Alicent Hightower, taking over for Emily Carey, and Emma D'Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra, who was previously played by Milly Alcock.

Likewise, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent's son Aegon Targaryen II will now be played by an older actor, having been a toddler in episodes three through five. And now viewers know that the young prince will be played Ty Tennant, whose dad just so happens to be Doctor Who's David Tennant.

Fans first caught a glimpse of the 20-year-old in the episode six preview, which showed the young prince dueling with a knight. What's more, the preview offered a taste of a bigger fight to come, as Queen Alicent plots for her son to take the Iron Throne, instead of Princess Rhaenyra. Queen Alicent says in an ominous voiceover, "You will be our King."