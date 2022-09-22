Maren Morris Shares Why She “Stands Up for Injustices” Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

Watch : Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know

If Maren Morris sees something, she is going to say something.

As a mom to 2-year-old son Hayes, the country singer knows the struggles kids are facing online.

"I feel terrible, honestly, for kids that are growing up with social media," Maren said Sept. 21 on Audacy's I'm Listening podcast. "People can cowardly hide behind their phone screens. I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I'm where I'm at and I still deal with that. It never really ends, and it's not whether you're bullied as a public figure or a kid, you're just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that's trying to puncture your balloon of happiness."

In August, Maren found herself in a public disagreement with Brittany Aldean after calling out her Instagram post referencing gender identity.

While she didn't address the feud directly in her latest interview, Maren explained that she's not afraid to speak out on issues that matter to her.