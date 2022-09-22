John Mayer Shares What Made His Friendship With Bob Saget So Special

John Mayer is showing up for his late friend, Bob Saget.
Several months after the Full House star's death at age 65, the musician attended the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A tribute to Bob Saget event, sharing his fond memories of the late comedian with E! News .
"Well, I don't want to start saying traits about Bob that then would you start thinking that I thought of myself as, But Bob was utterly handsome," Mayer joked Sept. 21. "I gotta tell you, it's really hard to know there would have been a Bob joke in here somewhere, but not be able to tell it because you can't think like Bob. I know how there's a Bob joke here, and I can't- only Bob would know it. I know the timing of when a Bob joke would come in, but I don't know what it would be. I know it'd be dirty."
Mayer recalled that Saget "was very, very, very thoughtful, and very intuitive, and very in touch with his emotions."
"He would watch the world," the singer added. "And he would have these incredible, very thoughtful, deeply empathetic views of the world. He wasn't just complaining. He would really wear a lot of the world's weight, and think about it a lot, and want to talk about it a lot. And I just love those conversations. And I think that we both sort of saw each other as sort of anthropologists just a little bit."
Mayer also recalled how he and Saget bridged their worlds of entertainment. "He was able to take a break from being a comedian to talk music, and I could take a break from being a musician and talk comedy," he said. "But it really was less about what the subject matter was, more his style of expression, his style of thinking and I always found that incredibly artful."
Mayer was often spotted with Saget at his comedy shows. The musician also occasionally joined him at the annual Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine fundraisers, benefitting the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget, whose sister Gay succumbed to the disease in 1994, had long supported the charity.
"It's always felt today is a bit of a return to the epicenter of that grief, because this is where I would see him," Mayer told E! News. "I have never seen this step and repeat without Bob Saget on here. And that's deeply sad. I mean, it's so sad, you know? Well, the reason I'm not crying is because it would be hard to transcribe."