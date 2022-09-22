RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Throws Major Shade at Lisa Rinna After "Meltdown" Accusation

What happened in Aspen didn't stay in Aspen for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.
Following the group's Colorado trip on the Bravo series' Sept. 21 episode, Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" at a nightclub, after which the drama continued on the ride home and at her sister Kyle Richards' house.
Lisa chatted about the events—which allegedly included Kathy insulting Kyle and other RHOBH cast members—with the group on Wednesday's episode, saying in a confessional, "I feel like I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton."
Lisa's recount of events is not how Kathy remembers things going down, and she took to Instagram after the episode to throw shade at her co-star's accusations.
Among Kathy's many Instagram stories was a clip posted by a fan of Lisa and Kim Richards' infamous Amsterdam dinner fight on RHOBH season five. "Lisa Rinna is talking? I think she forgot about all the stuff SHE HAS DONE," read the post, complete with a teacup emoji.
Kathy also shared another fan's clip of the fight, which called out Lisa's own past bad behavior, as she attempted to put her hands on Kim across the dinner table during the altercation.
In a since-deleted post shared by Kathy, another fan recalled how Lisa has attempted to take down other Housewives in the past. "@lisarinna give it up," the post read. "We've seen this same fake act after @lisavanderpump @deniserichards and now it's @kathyhilton. Anyone that gets too popular gets in her sights."
Not all of Kathy's Instagram stories were targeted at Lisa, though, as she shared several memes about #CongaGate, as well. During Wednesday's episode, Sutton Stracke claimed that Kathy was upset no one would dance with her at the Aspen nightclub, potentially leading to her meltdown.
One of the memes read, "Kathy just wants to eat snacks, play pranks on people, wear graphic tees, and do the Conga line at clubs. ICON!"
Even executive producer Andy Cohen got in on the #CongaGate fun on Watch What Happens Live, doing the dance with RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley after the Sept. 21 episode.
Fans will have to wait until next week to hear more about what went down between Lisa and Kathy. Until then, catch up on past episodes of RHOBH now streaming on Peacock.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)