RHOA's Marlo Hampton Doubles Down on Claim She's More "Worldwide" Than Kandi Burruss

Marlo Hampton is doubling down.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is shading co-star Kandi Burruss once again in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part three of the season 14 reunion. In the preview, host Andy Cohen brings up the duo's explosive Jamaica trip fight during which Marlo claimed Kandi isn't known outside of Atlanta.

"Do you really think Kandi is not worldwide?" Andy asks.

Marlo responds, "No, she's worldwide. It's just when I was saying it at the time I was saying you're not in the circles I'm in."

When Andy reminds her that Kandi's "got more Instagram followers than everyone combined," Marlo stands firm in her stance.

"When we go places—to Paris or London—I'm just saying we're in different circles," she adds. "But you're known worldwide."

Marlo further explains, "It's different. If me or Kandi right now go to Paris or London or something, I going to get in to certain doors Kandi would not be able to get into."

The statement elicits various reactions from the RHOA cast, but Kenya Moore is the most confused and fires back, "That's a lie. You sound crazy."