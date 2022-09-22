Tori Spelling Enjoys Rare Outing With Mom Candy and Brother Randy

It was a Spelling family reunion.
Tori Spelling, her mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling got together for their first family dinner in decades to celebrate Candy's 77th birthday. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress commemorated the occasion on Instagram,sharing a snap of herself with Candy and Randy.
"This was a special moment in time," Tori wrote in the Sept. 20 post. "I don't think the 3 of us { just the 3 of us} have gone out to dinner together in 20 years."
She added, "All to celebrate our mom! Happy Birthday @candyspelling !!!! @randyspelling and I love you so much! Such an iconic woman! Loved Mom and Grandma! Can't wait to keep celebrating your birthday with you!"
The following day, Tori further gushed over her mom's birthday celebration on Instagram, alongside a photo of with her arms around her mother. "Loved celebrating this goddess tonight. One thing I've learned recently… life is short," she captioned the Sept. 21 post, referring to the death of her best friend Scout Masterson earlier this month. "So, hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling."
For years there was rumored estrangement between Tori and her mother, following the death of her father Aaron Spelling in 2006. But Tori's Instagram tributes make it clear there is a whole lot of love between the mother and daughter.
The birthday outing isn't the first time Tori and Candy have been out and about together recently. Over Labor Day weekend, they were spotted on the beach in Malibu with Tori's husband Dean McDermott and Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
It was a busy week for Tori as just a few days prior, she and Dean were spotted on a rare day out together with smiles on their faces on Sept. 1. in Calabasas, Calif.
Things are looking up on all fronts for Tori. She's set to host the MTV dating show Love at First Lie, which follows a group of eight couples—including one pair who are actually faking it. However, it's up to the contestants to figure out who that is. Love at First Lie premieres Oct.12.