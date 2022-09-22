Jodie Sweetin Weighs In on If She'll Steal Candace Cameron Bure’s Christmas Movie Crown

Watch : Jodie Sweetin's Wedding: How Bob Saget Was There in Spirit

No sibling rivalry here: Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure will both sleigh the holiday season.

As Jodie exclusively told E! News at the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine benefit on Sept. 21, viewers can look forward to seeing her star in several feel-good movies this upcoming holiday season. According to the TV star, one of these include "Mary Swiss Miss, which is going to be on Lifetime, and coming out at the beginning of November." But if you're wondering about whether the actress is coming for her Full House on-screen sister's crown as the star of Christmas movies—not to worry, it's all tidings of comfort and joy.

"She's got GAC [Great American Country Media] and there's plenty of work to go around," Jodie, said referring to Candace. "There are so many there's so many damn Christmas movies. I don't think we're going to run out of them anytime soon."

As the actress explained during the event in Beverly Hills—which benefitted the Scleroderma Research Foundation as a tribute to their late co-star Bob Saget—it also doesn't hurt since Candace made the switch from her home at Hallmark to GAC Family earlier this year.