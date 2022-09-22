The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is all about crossing her T's.



During the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old addressed the news that she and her ex Tristan Thompson—with who she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—were expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Ahead of her baby boy's arrival, the Good American founder was seen brainstorming for a few names—and with that, viewers already have a hint of what the name will at least certainly start with.

"It is going to start with a T," Khloe said during the Sept. 22 episode. "I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at." After mom Kris Jenner chimed in with a slew of suggestions, the matriarch joked about one suggestion that might sound familiar. Referencing Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, Kris said, "We can name him Travis and then just have an easy three."



Back in August, Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News that she and Tristan had welcomed their second child via surrogate.