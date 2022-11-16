Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Jesse Tyler Ferguson Learns He Is His Late Grandmother's Favorite

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has a new addition to his modern family.

The actor announced Nov. 15 on Instagram that he and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their second baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

Jesse shared images of the newborn in a white onesie that read "Empires," as well as another selfie of the couple accompanied by their new bundle of joy.

"A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors," Jesse captioned the post. "We are overjoyed to be a family of four."

The couple are also parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, who joined their family in July 2020. Jesse announced in May that they were expecting another baby.

"@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we're expecting number 2!" Jesse captioned a video posted to Instagram. "Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling."