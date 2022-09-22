Get These $130 Sam Edelman Heels for $35, Plus 73% Off Deals on Boots, Flats, Loafers, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shoes can change up your whole aesthetic. A dress really has a whole different vibe when you're rocking it with sneakers compared to heels or some booties. If you're a shoe fanatic, you know that shopping can get expensive. That's why it's key to keep track of sales and look for discounts.

There are so many great deals at Sam Edelman right now. You can save 73% on these heels and get major discounts on booties, loafers, mules, sandals, and more. Sam Edelman has high-quality, durable shoes that will be in style for years to come. If you want to update your shoe collection without breaking your budget, check out these discounts.