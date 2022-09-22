Get These $130 Sam Edelman Heels for $35, Plus 73% Off Deals on Boots, Flats, Loafers, and More

Step forward in style with these can't-miss shoe discounts from Sam Edelman

By Marenah Dobin Sep 22, 2022
E! Insider Shop, Sam Edelman DealsGetty Images

Shoes can change up your whole aesthetic. A dress really has a whole different vibe when you're rocking it with sneakers compared to heels or some booties. If you're a shoe fanatic, you know that shopping can get expensive. That's why it's key to keep track of sales and look for discounts.

There are so many great deals at Sam Edelman right now. You can save 73% on these heels and get major discounts on booties, loafers, mules, sandals, and more. Sam Edelman has high-quality, durable shoes that will be in style for years to come. If you want to update your shoe collection without breaking your budget, check out these discounts.

Sam Edelman Discounts

Sam Edelman Cecilia Mule

These slides are the epitome of minimalist glam. You can also get them in black.

$120
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Sue Rubber Rain Boot

Don't miss this 50% off deal on rain boots that can easily pass for a pair of booties.

$70
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Kittie Mule

Bring versatility to your wardrobe with these ruched kitten heels that you can wear from day to night. They also come in black and beige.

$130
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Belt Bag

Go hands-free with this chic belt bag with just enough room for your small essentials.

$98
$35
Sam Edelman

Kylar Slide Slipper

These minimalist slip-ons go with anything and everything, especially if pink is your favorite color.

$120
$40
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Carmen Mule Heel Sandal

These shoes are so comfortable. This heel is easy to walk on and there are 9 colorways to choose from.

$100
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat

Take your comfort to the next level in these sherpa-lined ballet flats. This style comes in 39 colors.

$140
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Kady Mule

These textured, ruffled heels are classic, yet unique. You can also get them in pink, gold, green, and beige.

$130
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Dawson Slide Sandal

Rock these comfortable, block heels in nine colors.

$130
$55
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Codie Ankle Bootie

Elevate your outfit with these faux croc ankle booties.

$160
$60
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Snyder Slip on Kitten Heel

These stunning slip-ons add intrigue to any outfit.

$150
$60
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot

Here's a stylish update on your standard combat boot. They have a soft, sock panel, and there are three colors to choose from.

$180
$80
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Westie Lace-up Bootie

These burgundy, velvet booties are the perfect hue for fall.

$180
$80
Sam Edelman

