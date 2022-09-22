Breaking

E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

Say Bonjour to the First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3

The first photos from Emily in Paris season three will have you saying, "Ooh la la!" Check out the new images here.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 22, 2022 1:28 PMTags
TVLily CollinsCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie

It's time to say "Bonjour!" to Emily in Paris once more.

On Sept. 22, Netflix released a glimpse at the Darren Star-created comedy's highly anticipated third season, which stars Lily Collins as the titular character. In the chic images, we get a closer look at what Emily, Mindy (Ashley Park), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) are up to following the events of season two.

For those who need a refresher, the finale saw Emily faced with an impossible choice: Join Sylvie at her new marketing agency or stay loyal to her longtime American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh). Her romantic life was equally in shambles. While Emily's boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) asked her to try long distance as he prepared for a return to London, she felt herself still being drawn to Gabriel.

Unfortunately for Emily, Gabriel had since reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat). Mon dieu, right?

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

For a peek at what's next for Emily and company, keep scrolling:

Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

2
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

3
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

2
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

3
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

4

Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for "Any Stress" He Has Caused

5

How Khloe Kardashian Introduced True Thompson to Her Baby Brother