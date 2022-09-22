Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee Decides to Weigh in on Deepti and Kyle’s Breakup

Shake Chatterjee is not turning a blind eye to his ex-fiancée's recent breakup.
Just three days after Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams announced that they had secretly called it quits, Shake is giving his unfiltered thoughts on the situation.
On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Seems legit. Definitely NOT clout chasers," alongside a repost of an article announcing Deepti and Kyle's split.
Earlier this week, Shake slammed the pair's relationship in another post, though at the time they had not shared the news of their breakup with the world.
Responding to a fan question who asked whether Deepti and Kyle were still together, Shake wrote, "The answer is no," before accusing the two of faking their relationship.
"They were never really together in the first place. It was a mutually decided upon PR stunt," Shake wrote on his story, per Screenrant. "Anything for clout...Pathetic!"
Deepti refused to marry Shake on season two of Love Is Blind, turning him down at the altar.
Following the season, fans had been speculating for months about whether Kyle and Deepti were romantically involved after he noted he "should've asked Deepti to marry me" during the season's March 4 reunion episode. It wasn't until the After the Altar episodes, which dropped Sept. 16, that the two confirmed they were dating.
Three days after the episodes aired, Kyle shared his current relationship status with his followers.
"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."
He also said that he had since moved on with another relationship.
"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he added. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."