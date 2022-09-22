Sophia Bush’s Unplanned Twinning Moment With Hilarie Burton Is Nothing Short of Magical

Watch : Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind

Sisterhood over Scott brothers.

Sophia Bush served up a modern Brooke + Peyton moment when she took to Instagram to post a tribute to her former onscreen and real life BFF Hilarie Burton-Morgan, calling her One Tree Hill co-star, "my person."

"You know how there are just those magical people in your life that have known you through every single version of yourself and that have loved you through all of them? The ones who you only get closer to with every passing year? The ones who you show up to break bread with, wearing the exact same—unplanned—outfit?," she wrote on Sept. 21, along with a series of photos of the duo twinning in chic white suits. "Yup. She's that person. She's my person."

Along with the aww-inducing message, Sophia shared a series of photos of the duo, both 40, twinning in chic white suits and gushed about how the two share passion for activism and philanthropic endeavors.