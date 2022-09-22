The Masked Singer Season 8 Premiere Unmasks Knight & Hedgehog: Find Out Who They Are

Breaking

Watch: Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

The Masked Singer's new format is shaking things up.

Viewers witnessed that firsthand during the season eight premiere, in which two contestants were unmasked and sent home. On this season of the The Masked Singer, there are a record 22 costumes to consider and only one performer per round will move on to the next stage of the competition.

So, on the Sept. 21 episode, viewers watched as Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight sang their hearts out for celebrity panelist Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. And, despite Hedgehog and Knight doing solid performances of "Love Me Do" by The Beatles and "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire, respectively, they were both eliminated. 

As for the celebrity identities beneath the elaborate costumes? Knight was unmasked first and was revealed to be Star Trek star William Shatner. Hedgehog was unmasked second, revealing Monty Python alum Eric Idle beneath the cuddly costume.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

For more information (including some clues) on the new batch of Masked Singer contestants, keep reading:

FOX
Knight

The Knight made his debut in the season eight premiere, singing "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire. His clue package indicated that he was an actor who has done "stage, TV and starred in movies and worked with George Lucas." He then pointed to a solar system, indicating that it meant some significance to him.

So, we weren't surprised when the Knight was revealed to be Star Trek legend William Shatner.

FOX
Hedgehog

Hedgehog made a stylish appearance in The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Before singing "Love Me Do" by The Beatles, a clue packaged teased that the celebrity was a British icon who was in one of "the biggest groups of all time." The Hedgehog said that, with his group, he sold out the Hollywood Bowl and participated in the Olympics.

He called Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey fans of his. A knight statue indicated that he's also a member of the Order of the British Empire.

Hedgehog was eliminated second and revealed to be Monty Python legend Eric Idle.

FOX
Harp

Harp performed first on The Masked Singer's season eight premiere. Not only did she sing "Perfect" by Pink, but she teased that she once auditioned for "biggest show in the world" as a teen. And thought she "didn't fit the mold," her uniqueness landed her the "opportunity of a lifetime."

FOX
Hummingbird

Hummingbird said he was "excited for the kick off" of the show, hinting at a connection to the NFL. He later said that he knew "a thing or two about competition," as it was in his DNA and that he "dominated the Super Bowl" with his team.

Hummingbird also teased that he got his athletic career started thanks to Shaquille O'Neal.

His night one performance was a rendition of "I Don't Want to Be" by Gavin DeGraw.

FOX
Scarecrow

This costume gives big Halloween energy.

FOX
Avocado

Pass the tortilla chips, because this costume is sure to make you hungry.

FOX
Bride

We feel that there was a missed opportunity to call this costume "Bridezilla."

FOX
Venus Fly Trap

We're curious to see how someone performs in this massive getup.

FOX
Sir Bugaboo

Sir Bugaboo has been aptly named, thanks to its costume's wicked grin and ghoulish fur.

FOX
Walrus

You won't rain on this costume's parade.

FOX
Mummies

This group costume is perfect for spooky season.

FOX
Maize

It's corn! Well, actually, it's Maize. But we're still guessing she's more than a big lump of knobs. 

FOX
Robo Girl

Following in Robot's footsteps, Robo Girl seems ready for the competition.

FOX
Fortune Teller

We're not sure how this costume will move about the stage, but we're intrigued.

FOX
Snowstorm

We wonder if their onstage performance will also give us chills? We hope so!

FOX
Panther

Forget lions, the Panther is ready to be king of the jungle competition.

FOX
Beetle

We're obsessed with this cute costume.

FOX
Mermaid

We're already enchanted by this contestant. 

FOX
Milkshake

Looks like we're in for a sweet surprise here.

FOX
Pi-Rat

Could this be a duo costume?

FOX
Lambs

We can't wait to find out which group is beneath Lambs.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. PT on Fox.

