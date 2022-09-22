The Masked Singer Season 8 Premiere Unmasks Knight & Hedgehog: Find Out Who They Are

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

The Masked Singer's new format is shaking things up.

Viewers witnessed that firsthand during the season eight premiere, in which two contestants were unmasked and sent home. On this season of the The Masked Singer, there are a record 22 costumes to consider and only one performer per round will move on to the next stage of the competition.

So, on the Sept. 21 episode, viewers watched as Harp, Hedgehog, Hummingbird and Knight sang their hearts out for celebrity panelist Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. And, despite Hedgehog and Knight doing solid performances of "Love Me Do" by The Beatles and "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Fred Astaire, respectively, they were both eliminated.

As for the celebrity identities beneath the elaborate costumes? Knight was unmasked first and was revealed to be Star Trek star William Shatner. Hedgehog was unmasked second, revealing Monty Python alum Eric Idle beneath the cuddly costume.