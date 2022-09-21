Life of Ryan’s Ryan Sheckler Expecting First Baby With Wife Abigail Sheckler

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler is seeing pink!

The former star of MTV's Life of Ryan and his wife Abigail Sheckler are expecting their first child together. Abigail shared their exciting news on Instagram on Sept. 21, writing, "Ryan and I are super excited to announce that we're expecting a baby girl, March 2023! We're so in love already and can't believe how blessed we continue to be."

The expectant father, 32, is over the moon. "I freaking love you babe! You are going to be such an amazing mother," he commented on his wife's post.

Ryan posted a close-up of the same photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Not only did I fall in love and marry my best friend @abigail.shecks we are so beyond blessed and thankful to announce that we will be having a baby girl in March! My life has been a very full one and now it's about to get a whole lot more awesome! I love you Abigail and I am so ready and excited to start our family!"