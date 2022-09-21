Patrick Dempsey Has a "Couple Ideas" of How to Work With Ellen Pompeo Again

Watch : Ellen Pompeo SCALING BACK Her Role on Grey's Anatomy

Patrick Dempsey would love to reunite McDreamy and Meredith Grey.

The actor opened up about his dream to one day act alongside his Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo once again, saying that the two share a "special relationship."

"I'd love to work with her again," Dempsey told Extra Sept. 9. "I have a couple ideas of how I'd like to work with her and what type of material would be fun."

So, what are those projects? The Enchanted heartthrob kept tight-lipped on any specific ideas, only saying that he'd "tell [Pompeo] first, and then see if we can realize them."

Dempsey, who played Derek Shepherd, went on to reflect about the first time he met Pompeo, way back when they started filming season one of the long-running medical drama in 2005.

"I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent, and I'm from Maine originally so it was very endearing," he reminisced. "We had that connection right away."