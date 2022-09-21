Patrick Dempsey Has a "Couple Ideas" of How to Work With Ellen Pompeo Again

Patrick Dempsey would love to reunite McDreamy and Meredith Grey.
The actor opened up about his dream to one day act alongside his Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo once again, saying that the two share a "special relationship."
"I'd love to work with her again," Dempsey told Extra Sept. 9. "I have a couple ideas of how I'd like to work with her and what type of material would be fun."
So, what are those projects? The Enchanted heartthrob kept tight-lipped on any specific ideas, only saying that he'd "tell [Pompeo] first, and then see if we can realize them."
Dempsey, who played Derek Shepherd, went on to reflect about the first time he met Pompeo, way back when they started filming season one of the long-running medical drama in 2005.
"I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent, and I'm from Maine originally so it was very endearing," he reminisced. "We had that connection right away."
That connection was so clear that Dempsey says he often gets fans wishing he and Pompeo could be together IRL—despite being married to other people. (Dempsey's been married to makeup artist Jillian Fink since 1999, while Pompeo and music producer Christopher Ivery tied the knot in 2007.)
"I think a lot of the success of the show," he explains, "Was because of the chemistry and the relationship. People want to believe in love."
After Dempsey departed the series in season 11, Pompeo's Meredith Grey ultimately found on-screen love in Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after he re-entered the show during season 18. But, the two left things up in the air during the finale after the couple had a massive argument that could put their relationship in jeopardy.
No matter what happens, we'll be seeing less of Meredith's love life during the upcoming season 19: Pompeo will only be appearing in the series in a "limited capacity," starring in eight of the season's 20 episodes.
Watch it all go down when season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.