Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen Sounds Off on That Fight With Natalya Scudder

Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen has found himself in rough waters with fellow stew Natalya Scudder.

On the Oct. 10 episode of the hit Bravo series, the crew mates got into a screaming match after Natalya accused Kyle of slacking on the job.

When Natalya confronted him for not cleaning a guest's VIP room, Kyle exploded, telling her, "If you think you're going to come for me like you come for everyone else, you are f--king mistaken. I will put you right in your place, trust me. I'm not going to eat your bulls--t like you can pick on everyone else...I'll switch that bitch off in two f--king seconds."

Now, Kyle is revealing what really lead to his big blowup.

"I bit my tongue way too long," Kyle exclusively told E! News, adding that fans could see "the build-up" of their tensions "throughout the season."

However, he called the fight "one that I'm certainly not proud of because the inner demon inside me arises during that moment."