Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram Tease More Romance for Will and Hannah

Watch : One Chicago Preview: Everything to Know

It sounds like there's still hope for Will and Hannah on Chicago Med.

Co-stars Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram—who play Drs. Will Halstead and Hannah Asher respectively on the hit NBC medical drama—are teasing a possible rekindling of their characters' romance on the show's upcoming eighth season.

Will and Hannah previously broke up so she could focus on her sobriety after going to rehab, but Gehlfuss says the door is open for them to eventually get back together following their break.

"They are doing what they set out to do, which is start over and basically wipe the slate clean," he told E! News, adding, "try not to hold anything against each other given what has happened in the past and personally just try not to compete on any level I would say. And so in doing that they are going to start off with some space."

The season seven finale saw their characters get trapped in a burning apartment building, which will only complicate their newly platonic dynamic this season.