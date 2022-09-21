Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram Tease More Romance for Will and Hannah

It sounds like there's still hope for Will and Hannah on Chicago Med.
Co-stars Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram—who play Drs. Will Halstead and Hannah Asher respectively on the hit NBC medical drama—are teasing a possible rekindling of their characters' romance on the show's upcoming eighth season.
Will and Hannah previously broke up so she could focus on her sobriety after going to rehab, but Gehlfuss says the door is open for them to eventually get back together following their break.
"They are doing what they set out to do, which is start over and basically wipe the slate clean," he told E! News, adding, "try not to hold anything against each other given what has happened in the past and personally just try not to compete on any level I would say. And so in doing that they are going to start off with some space."
The season seven finale saw their characters get trapped in a burning apartment building, which will only complicate their newly platonic dynamic this season.
"In the premiere, it's already tricky to do that because Hannah has smoke inhalation complications from the fire and it's stirring up all this guilt in Will," Gehlfuss explained.
Schram echoed her co-star, "For now, they are keeping healthy boundaries in complicated situations, but because of the fact that they have such a deep connection and such turmoil in their past, that they have really grown through...really things can go anywhere. But it is rooted in a relationship. We're just discovering where that relationship goes."
Gehlfuss coyly concluded, "The bond that they share will always be bubbling under the surface. You can't avoid it."
Chicago Med returns tonight, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
