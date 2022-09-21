See Brittany Snow Reunite With Ex Tyler Stanaland Days After Break Up

Watch : Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage

You can aca-believe it.

Just days after announcing their breakup, Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were spotted together meeting up for dinner at L.A.'s Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails Sept. 20.

But the casual bite to eat wasn't the only time the realtor and Pitch Perfect alum were seen spending together: The couple also grabbed coffee the following morning.

Brittany and Tyler's back-to-back outings come after the pair, who wed in 2020, shared news of their split.

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote in a joint statement on Sept. 14. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

During season one of Selling the OC, which was released Aug. 24, Tyler found himself in a situation after co-worker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him.