Scottish DJ Jamie Roy Dead at 33

Scotland has lost a rising music star.
DJ and producer Jamie Roy, a native of Dumfries who has performed all over the world, has died. He was 33 years old.
The musician's family announced his death on his official Facebook page on Sept. 21. "Jamie passed away yesterday," the message said. "Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."
The cause of Roy's death was not made public.
Following the confirmation from Roy's family, fans and colleagues mourned the late musician, including fellow electronic musician Paul Woolford. "There is nobody like THE Jamie Roy," he wrote on Twitter. "One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into. An incredible human. Hard to believe it's true. Say it ain't so…"
British DJ Patrick Topping tweeted, "Gutted to hear of the passing of Jamie Roy, such a sound lad."
In addition, house music label Defected Records, which has promoted the late star in recent years, posted a tribute on social media. "R.I.P. Jamie Roy," their Sept. 21 tweet read. "We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning. A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Shine bright, Jamie."
Earlier this month, Roy teased new music, writing on Facebook, "Biggest track of my life is finally coming! With one of my he biggest producers on earth and one of my favourite people on earth. Collab announced coming soon...made this in lockdown and everyone been asking for it. 'Let us sing' love you all...coming out on @sonymusicuk @ultrarecordsofficial."
Roy, whose music was often played on the U.K.'s BBC Radio 1, according to the BBC, was a familiar face at shows in Ibiza. Earlier this month, he played a gig in Croatia, near a key location Game of Thrones fans may recognize. "Wow what a night last night playing the world heritage site Fort Lovrijenac in Croatia," the DJ wrote on Facebook on Sept. 9. "Also can't believe I played Red Keep from Game of thrones."