From Ariana Grande to Brad Pitt, Here's the Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Beauty Brands

We are living in the celebrity beauty brand era.

This month alone, Brad Pitt, Ciara and Travis Barker announced they wre tapping into the skincare market, while Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani have all recently added new products to their already-expansive ranges.

Bra why explained why it felt like the right time for him to be part of the industry, despite the community feeling like it's oversaturated.

"I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch," he told Vogue about releasing Le Domaine, "but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered."

Becky G echoed similar sentiments when she introduced Treslúce Beauty last year.

"There's so many pioneers in the makeup space I looked up to and I would think, 'What does that look like for me? What would we stand for?'" she told E! News in September 2021. "And as we've put together our brand pillars, it's never felt more right."

While it can feel overwhelming to keep track of all the celebrity beauty brand offerings, we've put together the ultimate guide.