Norman Lear Says There's "Nobody In Our Business" He's Admired More Than This Surprising Comedy Duo

Watch : TV Legend Norman Lear on Celebrating 100th Birthday

Norman Lear knows a thing or two about good TV.

The man behind such iconic shows as All in the Family, Good Times, The Jeffersons and One Day at a Time is the focus of Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, a celebration of his career which airs Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Lear, who turned 100 years old in July, has worked with pretty much every big name in Hollywood over the course of his unparalleled career, so when it came time for Lear to list some of his biggest inspirations in an exclusive interview with E! News, the names he gave might come as a bit of a surprise.

"There's nobody in our business I have admired more over a long time," Norman revealed, "than [South Park creators] Trey Parker and Matt Stone."

In 2003, Lear made an appearance on an episode of South Park as the voice of Benjamin Franklin and even attended a South Park writers' retreat, with some of his ideas making it on the Comedy Central show.