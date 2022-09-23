Go Inside Southern Charm's Most Unexpected Fight Yet

Watch : Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup

All is not well in Charleston.

Southern Charm's Sept. 22 episode saw longtime friends Naomie Olindo and Venita Aspen get into what might be season eight's most shocking fight yet. The source of said fight is less shocking, though: Craig Conover.

He and Naomie—who dated for three years, broke up in 2017 and had a short-lived reunion in 2021—have been at odds all season long, and their latest disagreement was centered on another fight they had the night before while out to dinner with Venita, Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The first time around, Craig drunkenly berated Naomie after she brought up derogatory comments he had recently made about her to Leva Bonaparte. He apologized the next night at dinner, claiming he'd "work on being kinder," and everything seemed fine from there—that was, until Venita spoke up.

The way she saw it, Naomie was trying to "pick a fight" with Craig," Venita said in a confessional. "Keep your s--t together and enjoy the steak and have a good time."

And while she didn't say that to Naomie at the table, she did ask her to "acknowledge" Craig's feelings.