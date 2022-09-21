Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Major Update on And Just Like That Season 2

Breaking

And just like that, it's time for the sophomore season.

Season two of HBO Max's comedy drama And Just Like That is officially underway​, as evident in this new Instagram photo. Sarah Jessica Parker​, who famously plays Carrie Bradshaw, confirmed the cast is hard at work in a Sept. 21 post showing a script that reads "And Just Like That... Episode 201". She went on to caption the photo, "@justlikethatmax Just this much. For now. X, SJ"

While SJP left us wanting more, fans can take a breath knowing that HBO confirmed Aug. 21 that the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spin-off is expected ​to premiere next year. 

Although she remains tight lipped on what's in store for Carrie in the sophomore season, we know that the character is now a widow after last season's debut episode​ saw the death of her beloved husband, John James Preston (Chris Noth)​, a.k.a. Mr Big, dies after suffering a fatal heart attack. 

In the first season she's seen dipping her toes back into the dating scene, but there was no sight of Aiden (John Corbett), Carrie's furniture designer ex-fiancé on Sex And The City

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Creator Michael Patrick King addressed why he opted out of having the duo on the HBO series last season​, despite rumors of Corbett's return. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he told Deadline ​in Feb. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

No premiere date for And Just Like That season two just yet, but you can catch up on season one streaming now on HBO Max. 

