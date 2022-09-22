Kathy Hilton's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "Meltdown" (and CongaGate) Explained

Breaking

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip took a turn for the worse when Kathy Hilton had what several of the ladies called a "meltdown." Read on to see everything else they've said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Aspen trip continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Though the ladies actually left the Colorado locale on the Sept. 21 episode, there's still so much we don't know. As such, E! has rounded up all of the cast's comments about their night out gone wrong—one that, according to several stars, ended with Kathy Hilton having a meltdown

Said meltdown began at a nightclub, but supposedly got worse when Kathy and Lisa Rinna ended their night early to head back to Kyle Richards' house. "I feel like I have seen the devil," Lisa said of what unfolded thereafter, "and her name is Kathy Hilton."

What exactly Kathy told Lisa has yet to be revealed, but she did allege that Kathy spoke rudely of not just Kyle, but all of the other ladies too. 

Kathy, on the other hand, has a much different story.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

Read on for her point of view and to learn everything else that's been said by the cast.

Bravo
Where It All Began

It's not clear what exactly sparked Kathy Hilton's supposed meltdown, but Kyle Richards said she knew something was wrong when her sister approached her insisting they head home for the night. "Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and I had to leave the club right now," Kyle recalled in a confessional. "I was very confused because I didn't even know what happened so I said, 'No, I'm not doing that. We just got here, Kathy.'"

Bravo
Sutton on a Potential #CongaGate

Sutton Stracke offered up new information that could provide insight into Kathy's psyche. "Kathy was a little off," she said. "She kept asking everybody to do the conga line. And I don't think anybody wanted to do it. The next thing I know she's in my face saying that she wanted to go home, and, 'If you don't go home with me, you're not my friend.'"

Bravo
Diana's POV

"I ran to the bathroom and I came back," Diana Jenkins recalled, "and I just saw her completely raging and screaming at the girls and mostly at Kyle."

Bravo
Crystal Posits Herself on the Fence

"I saw some commotion, but I didn't really see anything," Crystal Kung Minkoff said. "And I've known Kathy for a long time—more than some of the other girls in the group. Like, how bad could the behavior have been?"

Bravo
A Chaotic Ride Home Ensues

Lisa Rinna was the only one to leave with Kathy, and according to her, all hell broke loose on the way back to Kyle's. As she explained in a confessional, "We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, 'I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f--king ruin you all.' What in the holy f--king hell?"

Bravo
Another Unraveling Begins

Back at Kyle's, the situation supposedly got even worse. Recalled Lisa, "She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made Kyle.' Kathy's 'responsible for Kyle.' And she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"

Bravo
A Different Side of the Story

Kathy saw her and Lisa's evening a lot differently, saying in a confessional that when she "shared" certain thoughts with Lisa, "she was a sweetheart, she listened and I by no means got any indication that she was upset."

Bravo
Lisa Accuses Kathy of Putting Up a Facade

"I've known of Kathy for 20 years," Lisa said, looking back on the night everything went down. "This is this polished, loving mother, socialite, a pillar of society. And to hear all these things coming out of her mouth, I can't believe you'd think it, feel it or say it about your own family."

Bravo
Erika on the Aftermath

Looking to the future, Erika Jayne said, "The bottom line is this: Kathy Hilton did what she did in that nightclub. Period, end of story. We all saw it. All Kathy has to do is admit it, apologize and move on."

Bravo
Uncertainty Looms

Will Kyle and Kathy be able to come back from whatever went down in Aspen? Kyle's not sure, admitting in a confessional, "I really honestly believed that we would never go to a bad place again. And I don't know how I can fix this."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

