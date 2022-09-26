Exclusive

RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Sounds Off on Lisa Barlow Cheating Rumors

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks gave an update on her broken friendship with Lisa Barlow and the affair rumors plaguing her co-star on season three of the hit Bravo show.

By Brett Malec Sep 26, 2022 2:00 PMTags
TVFeudsReality TVExclusivesCheatingBravoThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: Meredith Marks Teases RHOSLC CHAOS & Addresses Lisa Rumors

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's relationship is still as icy as the Utah snow.

Everything changed for the former BFFs on the last season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after Lisa was caught trashing Meredith and her family during a hot mic rant. Now, Meredith says season three of the hit Bravo series will continue to follow the aftermath of their broken friendship—particularly the question of why Lisa said what she said.

"In any relationship, when you're hurt, if you can understand why this happened—whether it's someone just in a really bad place or there's past trauma or it's deflecting or projecting or just jealousy, whatever it may be," Meredith exclusively told E! News, "having a level of understanding of why that behavior occurred so that you can see that it's not going to happen again is what allows you to move forward in that relationship."

The RHOSLC season three trailer teased Meredith bringing up rumors about Lisa, including her telling Whitney Rose, "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"The rumors, I don't think I should say where they came from," Meredith told E! of the allegations, "But they came from several sources...There are rumors about everybody. That's the whole thing is that, for me, I bring up the fact that there are rumors out there—just loosely—not getting into any details because I am trying to wrap my head around if there's a deeper problem with Lisa."

Regardless, Meredith said, "I don't care if it's true or false, that's not the point."

Chris Haston/Bravo

"What I'm trying to get at is there a deeper problem, is there something I can look to to understand why she behaved the way she behaved," she explained. "Because I know I didn't do anything to incite that level of hatred and venom and lies. It was just a total childish tantrum that she had and I didn't deserve that at any level. In fact, nobody does. But regardless, I was trying to understand where were you coming from, what causes it? How can I understand how and why this happened so that I can help you figure out how it won't happen again and then we can try to move forward with caution, but move forward."

However, she clarified the favors she mentioned weren't exactly "sexual" in nature, as Whitney repeated in the trailer.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Spotted With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone

2

Ashton Kutcher Makes Confession About 2011 Film With Natalie Portman

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

photos
The Biggest Real Housewives Feuds Ever

"If you notice I did not say 'sexual favors,' I said favors," Meredith stated. "There's a very big difference there. But I have no idea. If they're true I'm sure it will cause a lot of friction and tension and if they're not true I sincerely hope that they have the strength to deal with it. I mean there are rumors about everybody. If you have a solid marriage saying that there are rumors about affairs shouldn't impact it."

As for where she and Lisa stand today, Meredith added, "I think there's always stuff for everybody to hash out at the reunion, so I'll just leave it at that."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the official cast images below for more season three scoop.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Jen Shah

Amid an ongoing legal battle, Jen Shah is leaning on her friends and family for support more than ever. When the group's dynamics shift, Jen's new alliances cause a divide among the women. Jen and her husband, Sharrieff, downsize their house as they face the uncertainty of their future together.

Bravo
Meredith Marks

Still dealing with the hurt that came from Lisa's salacious rant, Meredith Marks is standing by her new, unexpected support system and is leaving friends-turned-foes in the past. Although tensions in the group are bubbling over, Meredith is focusing her energy on causes close to her heart as she hosts a fashion show to raise awareness around mental health.

Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After a hot-mic moment landed her in hot water, Lisa Barlow's relationship with one of her dearest friends is changed forever. Despite many of her friendships hanging in the balance, she finds an implausible ally in the group of women. As unflattering rumors about Lisa fly around Salt Lake, she turns her attention to focus on her husband, her children and her business.

Bravo
Heather Gay

Heather Gay is working on her upcoming memoir, Bad Mormon, about her experience with religion and community, and, stepping out of the Church's shadow to form a non-denominational choir. Her bond with Jen is stronger than ever, but cracks begin to form in the foundation of her friendship with one of her longest and closest pals.

Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is on a spiritual healing journey to work through her past traumas. In the process, she uncovers suppressed memories from her childhood. To reclaim her authority and independence, Whitney is ready to cut all ties with the Mormon church and live her own authentic life. On the outs with old friends, Whitney grows closer to an unlikely Housewife.

Bravo
Angie Harrington

No stranger to the RHOSLC social scene, Angie Harrington has lived in Salt Lake for years with her husband and three sons. After a fallout last year with Lisa, Angie grows closer to Whitney and Heather.

Bravo
Danna Bui-Negrete

Entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife and mother, Danna Bui-Negrete goes way back with Heather, but gets tangled in the group's drama as she brings a rumor about Jen to light.

Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

Jen introduces the ladies to her friend Angie Katsanevas, a business-owner, wife and mother. Ever loyal, she always has her friends' backs, but will speak her mind when they cross her.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Spotted With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone

2

Ashton Kutcher Makes Confession About 2011 Film With Natalie Portman

3
Exclusive

What’s Next for Former KTLA Anchors Mark Mester and Lynette Romero

4

Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25

5

Watch Nicola Coughlan Read Opening Lines of Bridgerton Season 3