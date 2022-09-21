Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby Girl No. 3

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Mark Zuckerberg is about to be very outnumbered in his household.

The Facebook co-founder, 38, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 37, announced on Sept. 21 that they are expecting another baby girl.

"Lots of love" Mark—who shares daughters Maxima, 6, and August, 5, with the former pediatrician—captioned his Instagram post, which featured a pic of the Meta CEO with his hand on Priscilla's baby bump. "Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!"



Since becoming parents, Mark and Priscilla have prioritized making the world a better place not just for their daughters, but for all young people.

After Max was born in 2015, Mark and Priscilla—who married in 2012 after dating for nine years—pledged to give 99 percent of their shares of Facebook away during their during their lives to charities and organizations improving the world for the next generation such as Achievement First, which develops K through grade six curriculum and the International Society for Technology in Education, which supports teachers working in marginalized communities.