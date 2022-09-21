Ziwe to Put Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in the Hot Seat for Season 2

Watch : Ziwe Reveals Dream Guests Include Kim Kardashian

Ziwe is booked and busy.

On Sept. 21, Showtime announced that the second half of Ziwe Fumudoh's eponymous talk show will feature exclusive interviews with Drew Barrymore and Julia Fox, as well as Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson and Wayne Brady.

Fans are already itching to see the guests in the hot seat, as Ziwe is known for asking the tough, and often uncomfortable, questions.

Case in point: Chet Hanks' hilariously awkward appearance in the first half of season two. During the interview, Ziwe asked Chet, whose parents are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, what he thinks about cultural appropriation. In response, the actor, who has ignited controversy by speaking in a Patois accent, told her, "I don't feel like I've truly done anything offensive."

So, fans are understandably excited to see which topics will arise during Ziwe's conversation with Julia, who has become increasingly famous since dating Kanye West earlier this year. "Ziwe interviewing Julia Fox is all I ever asked from the universe," one person tweeted. "I'm so happy."