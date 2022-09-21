Breaking

The E! Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

This Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag is chic, functional, and on sale for 78% off

E-Comm: Kate Spade Shoulder Bag

If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $400, but it's $89. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.

This Weston Shoulder Bag has enough room for your essentials— your wallet, keys, phone, snacks, and more. The bag is made from a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. You can carry it by the handles, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. That makes it a three-in-one bag and a total must-have.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

Kate Spade 78% Off Deal

Kate Spade Weston Shoulder Bag

This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, beige, blue, and yellow.

Carry this as a tote bag, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.

$360
$89
