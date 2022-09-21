Gayle King Weighs in On "Efforts" to Mend Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Relationship With Royal Family

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A royal reconciliation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and his family may be in the works following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Over the past few weeks, the couple has put on a united front with the royal family, joining the Duke of Sussex's brother Prince William and dad King Charles III in honoring the late Queen, including a massive state funeral Sept. 19. However, there have been few on-camera interactions between the royals and Harry and Meghan, who've had a tense relationship with the family and stepped down as senior royals two years ago. But according to Gayle King, more may be happening behind-the-scenes.

"There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," the CBS Mornings anchor said on Extra. "We shall see. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen—now are they going to be desk closer together? Or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea. I have no inside information on that."

King added, "But I will tell you this, it was good to see Harry standing with his family."