Gayle King Weighs in On "Efforts" to Mend Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Relationship With Royal Family

A royal reconciliation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and his family may be in the works following Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Over the past few weeks, the couple has put on a united front with the royal family, joining the Duke of Sussex's brother Prince William and dad King Charles III in honoring the late Queen, including a massive state funeral Sept. 19. However, there have been few on-camera interactions between the royals and Harry and Meghan, who've had a tense relationship with the family and stepped down as senior royals two years ago. But according to Gayle King, more may be happening behind-the-scenes.
"There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," the CBS Mornings anchor said on Extra. "We shall see. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen—now are they going to be desk closer together? Or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea. I have no inside information on that."
King added, "But I will tell you this, it was good to see Harry standing with his family."
In 2021, King's best friend Oprah Winfrey famously conducted a bombshell interview with the couple in California, where they currently live.
During the explosive sit-down, Meghan accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark the skin of the couple's first child would be. She said she felt suicidal while pregnant with her and Harry's son, Archie Harrison, 3, and asked for help but did not receive any. Meghan also spoke about a past conflict she had with William's wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, adding that U.K. tabloid coverage misrepresented the situation.
Buckingham Palace had said in response to the interview, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
Harry and Meghan have traveled a few times to the U.K. since their royal exit, including in June, when they attended the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. During that visit, the couple brought Archie and their daughter Lilibet, 15 months, who met the Queen—her namesake—in-person for the first time.
A week before the Queen's funeral, Harry and Meghan made a surprise joint appearance with William and Kate to greet mourners at Windsor Castle, marking the first time the two couples, once dubbed the "Fab Four" by the public, have appeared together on-camera in more than two years.
The joint appearance occurred just a few weeks after the Duchess of Sussex signaled that a royal reconciliation was possible. "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she told The Cut Aug 29. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."