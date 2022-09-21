48-Hour Flash Deal: This Root Touch Up Spray With 8,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Is 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be honest: hair care can be expensive and time-consuming. That is especially true if you have color-treated locks. It takes some planning to keep up with your color. Sometimes you just don't have the time or the budget to be consistent with your salon appointments. If you're looking for a reliable fix that's easy to use, you may want to invest in a root cover up spray. If you get a good color match, it's a total game-changer in between appointments. Luckily, the Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray is on sale for 50% off.
The Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in a set of two and there are eight versatile colors to choose from. This spray is incredibly easy to use and it's long-lasting, even if you sweat or get caught in the rain. You can run your hands through your hair without worrying about a mess. Typically, this two-pack costs $56, but you can get it for $28 during this limited-time discount.
Stock up while you can. This is one of those products you never want to run out of.
Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray
Shake up the can, spray about six inches away from your hair, and wait a minute before you style your hair. Make sure you have a robe on, a towel, or something else to shield your clothes from the spray.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Style Edit Root Concealer Touch Up Spray Reviews
A shopper said, "Wow. I have told all my friends to buy this and will never be without this product, ever. It's allowing me to stretch my time in between colors. I'm just going gray around my face and this spray allows me to pull my hair back and not feel self conscious. I cannot say enough good things about this product. And if you get the spray somewhere you don't want like a little on your hairline or forehead, it wipes off easily. This is a LIFE SAVER."
Another declared, "I HAVE FOUND THE HOLY GRAIL!!!! I have been coloring my hair EVERY 2 WEEKS for many years due to persistent gray and before the 2 weeks is up, I get the telltale "landing strip" on the top of my head. My friend told me about this stuff and despite her saying how great it was, I was highly skeptical. Well, I am in complete shock that this work and at how amazingly easy it is!"
Someone else explained, "I can stretch out timing between hair coloring thanks to this lifesaver spray. It stays in until you wash it out. Rain doesn't affect it. Very easy to use. I have a part in my hair, and you can't see the 'line' of spray at all. It blends perfectly with my color."
A customer shared, "I've been using this root concealer for a few years now. I love it. It has a nice, easy, consistent spray every time. It covers my roots but doesn't stain my scalp. I've been able to go an extra week without having to head back to the salon for a touch up. It has really been a lifesaver. And it lasts several months because I only need it for about one week per month. I will probably use this product for the rest of my life. Thank you, Style Edit."
A shopper reviewed, "This is a lifesaver! It's easy to use, long lasting and helps to give me a couple of extra weeks between visits to my hairdresser which has saved me $."
"It has not run on pillowcases or clothes. It does shampoo out easily," someone wrote.
Looking for more great beauty deals? Don't miss this two-for-one deal on Clinique Makeup Remover.