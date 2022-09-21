How Taylor Swift Influenced Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke's Netflix Movie Do Revenge

Watch : Netflix's Do Revenge Cast & Director on Taylor Swift, HSM & More!

Taylor Swift inspires Jennifer Kaytin Robinson all too well.

Jennifer, the director and co-writer of Do Revenge, confirmed she was enchanted to take some inspiration from Taylor. Most notably? She shared that there is a vibe in the flick that pays homage to Taylor's sixth studio album.

"There's a lot of Reputation in the film," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' The Rundown at the Do Revenge Sept. 14 premiere. "There's snake emoji energy."

So, it's safe to say the characters are playing up on Reputation's vindictive energy and themes of feeling like an outcast. Can you blame them? The Netflix movie centers around high school students Drea (played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (played by Maya Hawke) who team up to seek revenge on their enemies who have done them wrong.

But not all suspected easter eggs are as they seem. Jennifer noted that the school uniforms are not inspired by Taylor's Lover album despite the pastel color palette.